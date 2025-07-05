Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's film to wrap soon, confirms Anurag Basu
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu is gearing up to complete his next project with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Basu revealed that he has already shot half of the film and will resume production shortly. "Half of it is done, half is remaining. The shooting will begin very soon and the film will be completed within a month." "We'll announce the title and release date soon. I'm just focused on wrapping it up well," he said.
First look
The film is a romantic musical
The first clip shared by the makers in February featured Aaryan performing on stage while singing Tu Meri Zindagi Hai with a heavy beard and rugged hair. It also offered glimpses of Sreeleela and Aaryan's romantic moments, hinting at their sizzling chemistry. The project will mark Sreeleela's Bollywood debut. While the makers initially locked the Diwali 2025 release date, the project is likely to be pushed due to the pending shoot.
Career updates
Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' is now in theaters
Basu is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Metro... In Dino. The movie features an ensemble cast including Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sara Ali Khan. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 drama Life...in a Metro.