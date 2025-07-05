Anurag Basu is currently filming his next

Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's film to wrap soon, confirms Anurag Basu

By Isha Sharma 12:43 pm Jul 05, 202512:43 pm

What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu is gearing up to complete his next project with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Basu revealed that he has already shot half of the film and will resume production shortly. "Half of it is done, half is remaining. The shooting will begin very soon and the film will be completed within a month." "We'll announce the title and release date soon. I'm just focused on wrapping it up well," he said.