What's the story

Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth has been confirmed as the female lead in Jr NTR's upcoming action film, reported Mid-Day.

Initially rumored to have a cameo role, she will now play a pivotal character alongside NTR.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and marks his follow-up to the successful Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire (2023).

Vasanth is known for films such as Ace and Bagheera.