'Devara' is still steady; collects ₹290.4cr in 32 days
The box office collection of Devara - Part 1 remains impressive as the film earned an estimated ₹289.9 crore in India net over its first 31 days. On its 32nd day (Monday), the film added around ₹0.5 crore to its total earnings across all languages, taking the haul to ₹290.4cr. This consistent performance highlights the staying power of this cinematic offering directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts.
'Devara - Part 1' week-wise box office collection breakdown
In its opening week, Devara - Part 1 collected a whopping ₹215.6 crore across all languages. The second week witnessed a decline in collections with the film earning ₹45.25 crore, and a further decline to ₹19.75 crore in the third week. However, despite the ups and downs, the film's overall performance is still solid as it continues to draw crowds across the country.
'Devara - Part 1' occupancy rate and star-studded cast
On its fifth Monday, October 28, 2024, Devara - Part 1 continued to hold an overall Telugu occupancy of 17.35%. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Their performances have played a key role in pushing the film's box office success.