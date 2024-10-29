Summarize Simplifying... In short "Devara - Part 1" has raked in a solid ₹290.4 crore in 32 days, despite a drop in earnings after its opening week.

The film, featuring a star-studded cast including Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, continues to attract audiences nationwide, maintaining a 17.35% Telugu occupancy rate as of October 28, 2024.

'Devara - Part 1' box office collection

'Devara' is still steady; collects ₹290.4cr in 32 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:52 pm Oct 29, 202401:52 pm

What's the story The box office collection of Devara - Part 1 remains impressive as the film earned an estimated ₹289.9 crore in India net over its first 31 days. On its 32nd day (Monday), the film added around ₹0.5 crore to its total earnings across all languages, taking the haul to ₹290.4cr. This consistent performance highlights the staying power of this cinematic offering directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts.

Weekly earnings

'Devara - Part 1' week-wise box office collection breakdown

In its opening week, Devara - Part 1 collected a whopping ₹215.6 crore across all languages. The second week witnessed a decline in collections with the film earning ₹45.25 crore, and a further decline to ₹19.75 crore in the third week. However, despite the ups and downs, the film's overall performance is still solid as it continues to draw crowds across the country.

Occupancy and cast

'Devara - Part 1' occupancy rate and star-studded cast

On its fifth Monday, October 28, 2024, Devara - Part 1 continued to hold an overall Telugu occupancy of 17.35%. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Their performances have played a key role in pushing the film's box office success.