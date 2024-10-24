Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajinikanth's latest film 'Vettaiyan' has raked in ₹140 crore in just 14 days, despite fluctuating daily earnings.

The film, which features a government school teacher uncovering a drug trade, has proven its global appeal with over ₹240 crore in worldwide earnings.

With plans for a prequel in the works and a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video, 'Vettaiyan' continues to make waves in the cinema world.

'Vettaiyan' box office collection

Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' is steady; collects ₹140cr in 14 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:34 am Oct 24, 202411:34 am

What's the story Despite a dip in earnings, Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Vettaiyan continues to remain strong at the box office. The investigative action drama, directed by TJ Gnanavel, has completed two weeks of its release and grossed around ₹140 crore in India till Wednesday, October 23. The film, which was released on October 10, crossed the ₹100 crore mark during its extended four-day opening weekend.

Earnings breakdown

'Vettaiyan' box office performance: A closer look

On its 14th day (Wednesday), Vettaiyan earned an estimated ₹1.65 crore, Sacnilk reported. The film had a strong opening week, grossing ₹122.15 crore. Daily earnings have been inconsistent, with collection of ₹2.6 crore on the second Friday, ₹4.5 crore on the second Saturday, or ₹5.35 crore on the second Sunday. Thereafter, collections were ₹1.95 crore on Monday, ₹1.8 crore on Tuesday, and finally Wednesday's collection of around ₹1cr+.

Occupancy and earnings

'Vettaiyan' occupancy rates and global earnings

On October 23, Vettaiyan recorded a Tamil occupancy of 14.52%, with morning shows at 13.01%, afternoon shows at 14.59%, evening shows at 14.16%, and night shows peaking at 16.32%. The film also recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 11.39% and a Hindi occupancy of 6.68%. Despite facing a slump during weekdays, the film has grossed over ₹240 crore worldwide, proving its global appeal.

Film synopsis

'Vettaiyan' plot and potential prequel

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan boasts a talented cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film revolves around a government school teacher who stumbles upon a drug trade, leading a police officer, known for his unorthodox methods, to launch an investigation. As the cop digs deeper, he uncovers a complex web of additional crimes connected to the drug trade.

Future plans

'Vettaiyan' prequel and streaming rights

The makers of Vettaiyan are considering a prequel, with director Gnanavel recently showing a strong interest in delving into the theme of police encounter killings. Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, he revealed his plans to expand Athiyan's journey, adding more layers to the story. After its theatrical run, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video, which has bought the digital rights for ₹90 crore. The streaming date will be revealed once the film's box office settles.