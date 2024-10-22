When, where to watch Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' on OTT
The Tamil action crime drama Vettaiyan, featuring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, will make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. While the destination was known, now we have a hint of the date. The film was released in theaters on October 10 and was dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Although it crossed the ₹100 crore mark within four days of its release, it has since been struggling at the box office with a net collection of ₹136.45 crore.
'Vettaiyan' plot and production details
Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan is a gripping tale of a drug trade unearthed by a government school teacher. The investigation of this crime is then led by a police officer who uses unconventional methods. The film's ensemble cast features Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, and Rana Daggubati in key roles. It was produced by Lyca Productions with an impressive budget of ₹300 crore.
'Vettaiyan' might land on Prime Video just after Diwali
Amazon's streaming service, Amazon Prime Video, has acquired the digital rights of Vettaiyan for a whopping ₹90 crore, reportedly. As per the latest reports, the film will premiere on the platform on November 7, just after Diwali. The move comes as part of an attempt to reach a wider audience after its theatrical release earlier this month.