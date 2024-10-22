Summarize Simplifying... In short "Vettaiyan," a multi-lingual film about a drug trade investigation, has collected ₹136.45 crore in 12 days, struggling to recoup its ₹300 crore production cost.

Despite low occupancy rates, it continues to screen nationwide.

The star-studded cast's performance will soon reach a wider audience when it premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024.

'Vettaiyan' box office collection

'Vettaiyan' struggles to maintain momentum; collects ₹136.45cr after Day 12

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:19 am Oct 22, 202411:19 am

What's the story The Tamil film Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, is having a tough time at the box office. Despite a strong opening of ₹31.7 crore, the film's earnings started to dip after its first four days in theaters. Released on October 10, 2024, it initially beat competitors like Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Dhruva Sarja's Martin but is now finding it hard to draw crowds.

Box office performance

'Vettaiyan' Day 12 earnings and overall collection

On its 12th day (Monday), Vettaiyan raked in ₹1.85 crore, taking its total net collection to ₹136.45 crore according to Sacnilk. The film's occupancy rates differed across languages, with Tamil at 14.13%, Telugu at 12.58%, and Hindi at a paltry 5.66%. Despite these hurdles, the film continues to play in theaters across the country in a bid to recover its massive ₹300 crore production budget.

Film details

'Vettaiyan' plot and star-studded cast

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan delves into a drug trade unearthed by a government school teacher. The investigation is helmed by an officer famous for his unorthodox ways. The film features a star-studded cast including Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Rana Daggubati, and Sharwanand. It was released in several languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Digital release

'Vettaiyan' to premiere on Prime Video in November

Apart from its theatrical run, Vettaiyan will also be making its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024. This could help the film's overall earnings and reach a wider audience. The OTT release comes as a growing trend among filmmakers to use digital platforms for wider distribution and revenue generation.