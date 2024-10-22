'Vettaiyan' struggles to maintain momentum; collects ₹136.45cr after Day 12
The Tamil film Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, is having a tough time at the box office. Despite a strong opening of ₹31.7 crore, the film's earnings started to dip after its first four days in theaters. Released on October 10, 2024, it initially beat competitors like Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Dhruva Sarja's Martin but is now finding it hard to draw crowds.
'Vettaiyan' Day 12 earnings and overall collection
On its 12th day (Monday), Vettaiyan raked in ₹1.85 crore, taking its total net collection to ₹136.45 crore according to Sacnilk. The film's occupancy rates differed across languages, with Tamil at 14.13%, Telugu at 12.58%, and Hindi at a paltry 5.66%. Despite these hurdles, the film continues to play in theaters across the country in a bid to recover its massive ₹300 crore production budget.
'Vettaiyan' plot and star-studded cast
Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan delves into a drug trade unearthed by a government school teacher. The investigation is helmed by an officer famous for his unorthodox ways. The film features a star-studded cast including Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Rana Daggubati, and Sharwanand. It was released in several languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
'Vettaiyan' to premiere on Prime Video in November
Apart from its theatrical run, Vettaiyan will also be making its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024. This could help the film's overall earnings and reach a wider audience. The OTT release comes as a growing trend among filmmakers to use digital platforms for wider distribution and revenue generation.