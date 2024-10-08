Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has clarified that his upcoming film 'Love & War' is not a remake of 'Sangam', but a contemporary project that differs from his recent period dramas.

He's thrilled to be working with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt again, and for the first time with Vicky Kaushal.

Bhansali is eager to explore new facets of these actors' talents in this fresh cinematic space. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Love & War' releases on March 20, 2026

SLB denies 'Love & War' being a remake of 'Sangam'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:54 am Oct 08, 202411:54 am

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has categorically denied that his upcoming film Love & War is a remake of Raj Kapoor's 1964 classic film Sangam. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Bhansali stated, "You shouldn't remake Sholay or Mother India, so why would I remake Sangam?" The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles and releases on March 20, 2026. It was earlier set for a Christmas 2025 release.

Film's nature

'Love & War' is a contemporary film, says Bhansali

Further in the interview, Bhansali revealed Love & War is a contemporary film, not a period drama. He said he was enjoying working on this project because of how different it is from his recent works. "It's contemporary. The music is different. It's a new space for me, and I'm enjoying it," said the director. This clarification by Bhansali has put an end to all speculations about the film being a remake of Sangam.

Director's delight

Bhansali expressed excitement over working with star cast

Bhansali also expressed his excitement about directing Kapoor and Bhatt again after Saawariya and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively. "It's exciting to work with Ranbir again!" he exclaimed, revealing his excitement to present the actor in a new light. He also praised Bhatt's acting prowess, saying, "There's still so much to tap into with Alia. She's a powerhouse." This will be Bhansali's first time working with Kaushal.