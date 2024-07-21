In short Simplifying... In short The film 'Bad Newz' has made a smashing entry at the box office, earning ₹18.30cr in just two days, surpassing the first-day record of Kaushal's previous hit, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Box office: Unstoppable 'Bad Newz' earns ₹18cr in two days!

By Tanvi Gupta 09:42 am Jul 21, 2024

What's the story Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, was released theatrically on Friday (July 19). Directed by Anand Tiwari, the movie's trailer had sparked significant anticipation among fans. This excitement translated into impressive advance bookings and collections. On its opening day, the film earned a whopping ₹8.50cr and witnessed an impressive growth of about 20.48% on Day 2, promising a record-breaking collection by the end of the weekend.

Collection: 'Bad Newz' surpasses first-day earnings on Day 2

The second-day earnings for Bad Newz have been released by Sacnilk, revealing that the film surpassed its first-day record by earning an estimated ₹10cr on its first Saturday. This brings the total collection of the film to ₹18.30cr. The film recorded an overall 26.81% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. With an opening day earning of ₹8.50cr, Bad Newz has become the biggest opener in Kaushal's career, outperforming his 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which collected ₹8.20cr.

'Bad Newz' triumphs despite stiff competition

Despite facing competition from several films such as Akshay Kumar's Sarfira, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, and Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD, Bad Newz has been well-received by audiences, resulting in favorable collections. Trade experts had predicted that the film may open at ₹7-8cr on Day 1 and, with positive word of mouth, could make a total of over ₹30cr by Sunday. The film was released across approximately 1,800-2,000 screens.

More on the storyline of 'Bad Newz'

Bad Newz plunges into the wild realm of heteropaternal superfecundation—a rare occurrence where a woman is impregnated by two different men. The film also stars Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role, with special cameos by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. Seen as a spiritual successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, Bad Newz promises a unique and chaotic cinematic experience. Read our Bad Newz review here.