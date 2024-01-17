Box office collection: 'Dunki' is dry and dead on weekdays

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Dunki' is dry and dead on weekdays

By Aikantik Bag 10:27 am Jan 17, 202410:27 am

'Dunki' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as the box office champion with back-to-back three super hits. From exuding his charismatic persona to donning varied shades of characters, the Badshaah of Bollywood ruled the hearts of cinephiles in 2023. His recently released dramedy Dunki raked in well and is currently marching toward the Rs. 500 crore mark globally.

2/3

Aiming for the Rs. 250 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial earned Rs. 32 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 225.09 crore in India. However, in its fourth week, it has slowed down and will exit theaters soon. The cast includes Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

3/3

'Dunki' has earned Rs. 225.09 crore in India