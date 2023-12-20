Aamir Khan opens up about SRK-Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'; see video

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Aamir Khan opens up about SRK-Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'; see video

By Aikantik Bag 02:28 pm Dec 20, 202302:28 pm

Aamir Khan expresses his excitement for 'Dunki'

Rajkumar Hirani is often regarded as the only Bollywood director with the Midas touch. The director-editor-producer has a 100% track record of delivering both commercially and critically acclaimed films. As the director completed 20 years in Bollywood many colleagues wished the maverick on this special milestone. Frequent collaborator Aamir Khan congratulated him and reacted to his upcoming film Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan.

2/3

'Excited to see what magic you and SRK have created'

Expressing his excitement for Dunki, Khan stated, "He is one of my favorite directors. Congratulations, Raju, on completing 20 years. We are all excited to see what magic you and Shah Rukh have created with your upcoming film Dunki. Wishing you all the very best. You will be graced by success as you pursue capability. Lots of love." Dunki is set to hit theaters on Thursday and it also marks Hirani's maiden collaboration with Shah Rukh.

3/3

Instagram Post