Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi reunite on screen; first-look poster out

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 26, 2023, 04:44 pm 2 min read

The famous Munna Bhai duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi have come together for a new project after nearly six years! On Thursday, the two actors took to their social media to share the first-look poster of their yet-untitled film. Moments after the poster was shared by the actors, the fans began speculating if it is Munna Bhai 3. What do you think?

Dutt, Warsi become jail inmates for their next

Dutt took to Instagram to unveil the first look of their upcoming project. In the poster, Dutt and Warsi are seen as jail inmates, holding their heads as they stand behind the bars. The film is produced by Dutt under his banner Three Dimension Motion Pictures and helmed by Sidhaant Sachdeva. It is slated to be released in 2023.

Warsi had accepted Circuit's role because of Dutt

Dutt and Warsi are known for their camaraderie and have given memorable films like Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006). Last year, in an interview, Warsi revealed that he thought Circuit was a "stupid role," and stated, "I did Munna Bhai because it was Sanju, otherwise even Raju (filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani) knows that it is a stupid role."