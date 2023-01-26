Entertainment

'An Action Hero' OTT release: When and where to watch

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 26, 2023, 04:37 pm 2 min read

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles, 'An Action hero' was released in the theaters in December 2022

If you are one of those who have not watched Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat's An Action Hero yet, then now is the time! The film which was released in the theaters on December 2, 2022, is ready for its OTT release. Though it was well received by critics for its dialogues, script, and storyline, it couldn't earn big bucks at the box office.

Why does this story matter?

An Action Hero was the third theatrical release of Khurrana in the year 2022. Before the action-comedy, Khurrana was seen in Anubhav Sinha's Anek and Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G.

While none of the three films worked wonders at the ticket window, Anek and Doctor G received positive reviews after their OTT release, An Acton Hero will soon be reviewed by the OTT audience.

When and where to watch 'An Action Hero'

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero will be released on Netflix. The streaming platform will allow its paid members to watch the film for free of cost from Friday (January 27) onwards. "When An Action Hero meets his ek villain, It's a ghamasan yudh (sic)," wrote the streamer in an Instagram post it shared regarding the film's OTT release.

Instagram Post

All about its cast and storyline

The action-comedy stars Khurrana as actor Maanav. His life gets twisted and tangled when he visits Haryana for his film's outdoor shoot and an unfortunate incident turns his life upside down. Ahlawant plays the role of Bhoora Solanki. An Action Hero also features Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi in dance numbers. Apart from these two, Akshay Kumar is also seen in a cameo.

Watch out for these OTT releases too

