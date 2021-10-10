Ayushmann Khurrana bags Aanand L Rai's 'Action Hero', teaser out

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 10, 2021, 01:36 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana to appear next in Anirudh Iyer directorial 'Action Hero'

After transforming into several characters for various movies, Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time is set to play an action hero for the upcoming film Action Hero. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, Action Hero will be a genre-breaking movie for Khurrana. Under the banner of T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, this project will be jointly produced by Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Details

Film teaser out, to be shot in India and UK

The Vicky Donor actor also took to his social media account to share an interesting teaser while announcing his new film. In the video, Khurrana can be heard expressing that he can act like he is fighting but he cannot fight for real. According to reports, the shooting of the upcoming action movie will take place in the United Kingdom and in India.

Twitter Post

'Action Hero' teaser out

Dikkat Bas Ek Hi Hai, Mujhe Ladne Ki Acting Aati Hai, Ladna Nahin… Super excited for a genre-breaking collab ONCE AGAIN with @aanandlrai and #BhushanKumar! This one’s special! #ActionHero



Directed By - #AnirudhIyer

Written By - @Neerajyadav911 #AnirudhIyer pic.twitter.com/G5zYRr7jOt — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 9, 2021

Information

Khurrana and Rai to collaborate for the third time

Moreover, Action Hero will mark Khurrana and filmmaker Rai's third collaboration as they had earlier teamed up for the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise. "It is the third time we will be collaborating with Ayushmann on a film. It's always a pleasure working with him and I'm quite excited to have the film go on floors," film producer Rai said.

Quote

Absolutely loved the script of 'Action Hero', says Khurrana

On the other hand, speaking of his new film, the Dream Girl actor said, "I absolutely loved the script of Action Hero instantly. It's zany, it's fresh, it's disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for." "I hope our track record to entertain audiences worldwide with disruptive scripts continues with Action Hero," the actor said.

Projects

'Action Hero' likely to go on floors this year

While Action Hero will mark the Bala actor's genre-breaking project, he has several others in the pipeline. Meanwhile, the makers of Action Hero are yet to announce the release date of the film, which is likely to go on floors this year. Khurrana will be next seen in Anubhuti Kashyap's campus comedy-drama Doctor G, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.