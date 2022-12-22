Entertainment

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' aims for Oscars; submits application for nomination

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Dec 22, 2022, 11:28 am 3 min read

'Kantara' was released on September 30

While the makers of RRR are campaigning to get the film a spot in the 2023's Oscars race, the Kannada movie Kantara is also eyeing nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. The film's producer Vijay Kiragandur has confirmed that the makers have submitted an application for nominating the movie under various categories. Read on to know more about the film and the nominations.

Why does this story matter?

Kantara, which was first released in the Kannada language, later went on to be dubbed and released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi following the tremendously positive word-of-mouth reviews it received.

The film went on to rule the box office and it was a successful venture at the global box office, too.

Let's wait and see if it makes it to the Oscars race.

We hope it can find a voice worldwide: Producer

Speaking of the application for Oscars nomination, producer Kiragandur told in an interview with India Today, "We have submitted our application for Oscars for Kantara and have our fingers crossed as the final nominations are yet to come." "Kantara as a story is so rooted that we hope it can find a voice worldwide as well," the filmmaker further added.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is also campaigning for Oscars

Apart from these two films, the Bollywood flick Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role is also eying for Oscars nominations. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film which recently kick-started a BAFTA campaign is looking out for Oscars nominations in several major categories including the likes of Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Screenplay, among others, per reports.

All you need to know about 'Kantara'

Kantara stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role who has also helmed the movie. It also features acclaimed actors including Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty among others in pivotal supporting roles. While the original version of the movie was released on September 30, other language versions were released in October. It is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Academy released its first shortlist in 10 categories

Meanwhile, the Academy has released its first shortlist in 10 categories. Four Indian projects have made it to the shortlist this year: All That Breathes (documentary feature film), The Elephant Whisperers (documentary short), Last Film Show (international feature film), and RRR's Naatu Naatu (original song). The final nominations will be announced on January 24, while the Oscars will be announced on March 12, 2023.