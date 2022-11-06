Entertainment

Prabhas fans trend #UnsubscribeNetflix after Netflix Indonesia 'insults' 'Saaho'

Prabhas fans aren't happy with Netflix Indonesia: Here's why

Enraged fans of Prabhas on Saturday night (November 5) stormed Twitter to trend #UnsubscribeNetflix. The reason that triggered this outrage was a tweet by Netflix Indonesia. The streamer posted a clip from Prabhas's 2019 film Saaho and drew attention to the "lack of physics" in the scene, which didn't sit well with the fans of the "Rebel Star." Here's how the entire episode transpired.

It is not uncommon for fans to stand in solidarity with their beloved actors.

Considering Prabhas is touted as the first pan-Indian superstar, it is unsurprising that he enjoys a loyal fanbase amassed over the years who stand by him, no matter what.

A few days ago, too, when the Adipurush teaser was under the scanner, his fans had assembled to heavily trend #BanBoycottBots.

The tweet—about the Saaho scene where Prabhas attempts Banzai skydiving—was shared by Netflix Indonesia on Wednesday. It wrote, "Kamu NeeenYha ini akSi apAa?" which translates in English to "What action is this?" The tweet has been retweeted over 3,800 times so far. Since Saaho is available on Netflix itself, it's rather surprising that Netflix Indonesia decided to take a dig at the action film!

Kamu NeeenYha ini akSi apAa? pic.twitter.com/RoWaMNYGIT — Netflix Indonesia (@NetflixID) November 2, 2022

Once the tweet caught traction, Prabhas's fans decided to give it back to the streamer in their own style and urged everyone to "unsubscribe and uninstall Netflix to teach the OTT platform a lesson." One fan wrote, "How dare they do this? They have no idea about our fandom," while someone else said, "It's time for us to unite and set a strong example."

Goto play Store and give 1 star and uninstall#UnsubscribeNetflix#BanAntiIndiaNetflix pic.twitter.com/cagyMEAmSY — Shivam Borisha 🏹 (@Stormy__91) November 5, 2022

Unsubscribe Netflix

It's a shame for you to these things for a superstar himself #Prabhas𓃵 #UnsubscribeNetflix 🤙👑 pic.twitter.com/xAsaYLTCMp — NaRi 💥 (@VenkatK01750995) November 5, 2022

After the monstrous hit that was the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has been intending to replicate a similar kind of pan-Indian success. Saaho and Radhe Shyam, however, couldn't do the trick. Up next, he will be seen in Adipurush, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, reportedly slated for a summer 2023 release. He also has Project K, Salaar, and Spirit in the pipeline.

