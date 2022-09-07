Entertainment

A guide to Kim Go-eun's latest Netflix drama 'Little Women'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 07, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

'Little Women' is streaming on Netflix. (Photo credit: What's On Netflix)

With popular K-dramas like Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Season 1 of Alchemy of Souls wrapping up on Netflix, Little Women arrived just in time! K-dramas have certainly gained a huge fan-following over the years which has also made the streaming giant update its roster of Korean series. Premiering last week, Little Women is already earning praise. Here's all you need to know about it.

The K-drama Little Women is a South Korean original series that is produced by Studio Dragon.

Kim Hee-won helms the series while the script is penned by Chung Seo-kyung.

The mystery series is based on the titular book authored by Louisa May Alcott in 1868.

The series stars actors Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, Park Ji-hu, Wi Ha-joon, Uhm Ji-won, and Um Ki-joon, among others.

Plot Three financially unstable sisters find money, but at a cost

The series chronicles the lives of three sisters who aren't too well off financially and have been living that way all their life. However, they happen to find a huge sum of money. While they think that their fortune had turned around, the people to whom the money belonged come looking, trapping the sisters in a conspiracy with the richest family in South Korea.

Ratings 'Little Women' debut was well-received, earned positive reviews from viewers

Episode 1 of Little Women opened to positive reviews from viewers. It reportedly scored a nationwide average of 6.395% on the South Korean Nielsen chart. The series also earned a rating of 9.7/10 on IMDb and a 9/10 on MyDramaList. Little Women garnered praise for the brilliant acting, especially by the leads Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, and Wi Ha-joon.

Details Release schedule, narrative, other details

New episodes of the series will drop twice a week, on Saturdays and Sundays, until the series reaches its season finale. The first episode premiered on September 3, followed by the second on September 4. Episode 2 explored the investigation of money and its links to a politician. Little Women is rated TV-14 due to scenes involving substance use, fear, strong language, and suicide.