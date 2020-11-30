South Korean automaker Kia Motors unveiled the new-generation Carnival earlier this year, taking on rivals like Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the growing segment of luxury Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs). The latest model has an all-new SUV-inspired design along with a tech-forward and upscale cabin that can seat up to 11 people. Here is our first impression of the 2021 Carnival.

Exteriors 2021 Kia Carnival: At a glance

The new-generation Carnival has a much bigger footprint and it dwarfs pretty much everything else in terms of size. It has received a healthy dose of SUV-like styling, including a new grille, electric sliding doors, an all-LED lighting setup, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The boxier silhouette gives it a premium and appealing look, departing from the polarising van-like presence of the outgoing model.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the 2021 Carnival gets a big makeover. It now offers a new dashboard design, a fully-digital instrument cluster, dual-tone upholstery, leather seats, and a sunroof. The top-tier model gets two captain seats which, unlike the current model, are powered. The MPV also packs a much bigger touchscreen console, upgraded rear-seat entertainment, some autonomous driving features, and a ton of luxury and space.

Under the hood Power and performance

Depending on the market, the new Carnival will either get a diesel or a turbo-petrol engine along with a hybrid option. In South Korea, it is available in three engine options: 2.2-liter diesel, 3.5-liter petrol, and 3.5-liter V6 diesel. The transmission duties on the premium MPV are handled by an 8-speed shift-by-wire automatic transmission.

Launch Will it come to India?