Written bySomnath Chatterjee
South Korean automaker Kia Motors unveiled the new-generation Carnival earlier this year, taking on rivals like Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the growing segment of luxury Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs).
The latest model has an all-new SUV-inspired design along with a tech-forward and upscale cabin that can seat up to 11 people.
Here is our first impression of the 2021 Carnival.
The new-generation Carnival has a much bigger footprint and it dwarfs pretty much everything else in terms of size.
It has received a healthy dose of SUV-like styling, including a new grille, electric sliding doors, an all-LED lighting setup, and 19-inch alloy wheels.
The boxier silhouette gives it a premium and appealing look, departing from the polarising van-like presence of the outgoing model.
Inside, the 2021 Carnival gets a big makeover. It now offers a new dashboard design, a fully-digital instrument cluster, dual-tone upholstery, leather seats, and a sunroof.
The top-tier model gets two captain seats which, unlike the current model, are powered.
The MPV also packs a much bigger touchscreen console, upgraded rear-seat entertainment, some autonomous driving features, and a ton of luxury and space.
Depending on the market, the new Carnival will either get a diesel or a turbo-petrol engine along with a hybrid option. In South Korea, it is available in three engine options: 2.2-liter diesel, 3.5-liter petrol, and 3.5-liter V6 diesel.
The transmission duties on the premium MPV are handled by an 8-speed shift-by-wire automatic transmission.
The new Carnival will be launched in India but it won't arrive anytime soon considering the current-generation Carnival was announced earlier this year.
The new model is likely to be introduced in the country via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route sometime in 2021 or 2022.
Once launched, it will take on rivals like Toyota Vellfire and the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.
