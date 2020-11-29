Last updated on Nov 29, 2020, 10:27 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ather Energy has stopped selling its first and most popular offering, the Ather 450 electric scooter, in Bengaluru and Chennai. To recall, it was launched in 2018 and received seven OTA updates.
As for the highlights, the two-wheeler had a sporty look and packed a 2.4kWh Lithium-ion battery. It could also sprint from 0-40km/h in 3.9 seconds.
Here's our roundup.
The Ather 450 sits on an aluminum chassis and features a slightly stepped-up seat, a silvered grab rail, an all-LED setup for lighting, and blacked-out alloy wheels.
The electric vehicle houses a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch touchscreen display supporting on-screen navigation.
It has a curb weight of 108kg and a 22-liter under-seat storage compartment.
The Ather 450 packs a Brushless DC motor that churns out 7.2hp/20.5Nm and a 2.4kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup is mated to an automatic gearbox. The e-scooter offers a maximum range of 107km and a top speed of 80km/h.
The suspension duties on the Ather 450 are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Meanwhile, to ensure the safety of the rider, the electric scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheels along with a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads.
Ather 450 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The company has also launched a new peer-to-peer service called Ather Certified Pre-owned, via which scooter owners can connect to those interested in buying a pre-owned Ather 450.
Under this initiative, every pre-owned Ather 450 listed for resale has an Ather Health Certificate, which is issued after inspecting every aspect of the two-wheeler.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.