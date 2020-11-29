Taiwanese automaker Kymco has finally unveiled its F9 electric scooter. Its Indian debut, however, is unlikely. As for the highlights, it has a sporty design, a digital instrument console, and two-speed automatic transmission. It draws power from an electric motor fueled by a 40Ah battery pack and can clock a top speed of 110km/h. Here are more details.

Design Kymco F9: At a glance

The Kymco F9 electric scooter sits on a compact frame and features a chiseled front apron, which houses compact LED headlights and svelte LED blinkers, minimalistic side panels with angular lines, split seats, and a rear tire hugger. The scooter packs a digital instrument console and rides on golden-colored 14-inch alloy wheels. It has a curb weight of just 107kg.

Internals Power and performance

The Kymco F9 packs a 9.4kW electric motor and a 96V 40Ah battery pack. The setup generates 12.5hp/30Nm and is mated to a two-speed automatic gearbox. The battery can be charged from 0-100% in two hours using a fast-charger and delivers a range of up to 120km on a single charge. The scooter can also clock a top speed of 110km/h.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kymco F9 electric scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Pricing and availability