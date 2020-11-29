Mercedes-Benz is expected to launch the facelifted version of its CLS coupe in mid-2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming car with minimal camouflage has been spotted testing at Nurburgring in Germany, highlighting its key design highlights. As per the snaps, it will have a revised front bumper, new lighting setup, and designer wheels, among others. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Mercedes-Benz CLS (facelift): At a glance

The Mercedes-Benz CLS (facelift) will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille with the company's logo, a refreshed bumper, and sleek headlights. The car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and eye-catching alloy wheels. There will be dual exhaust tips and wrap-around tail lamps on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information Power and performance

In India, the Mercedes-Benz CLS (facelift) is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 244.3hp and a peak torque of 500Nm. The motor should be mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

Not many details are available regarding the interiors of the Mercedes-Benz CLS (facelift). However, it should have a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The vehicle should house an updated MBUX touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. There should be multiple airbags, rear-view camera, and crash sensors for passengers' safety.

Information What about the pricing?