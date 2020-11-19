India's Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said today that deliveries of coronavirus vaccine will happen within a few months, adding that the country's scientists are way ahead in terms of research. He was speaking on ''The Shifting Healthcare Paradigm During and Post-COVID'' at the FICCI FLO webinar. The minister said the government is actively engaged in planning the distribution of the vaccine. Here's more.

Statement Naturally, "corona warriors" will get the vaccine first

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said the vaccine will be ready in the next three-four months. "Priority for the vaccine will be designed on the basis of scientific data. Healthcare workers and corona warriors will naturally be prioritized followed by elderly and disease-prone people," he said. He also expressed confidence that 2021 will be a better year for everyone.

Quote An e-vaccine platform has been created, informed the minister

"A very detailed planning is underway for vaccine dissemination. An e-vaccine intelligence platform has been created to discuss the blueprint for the same. Tracking and tracing of the vaccine would be neck-deep once it's available for the public," he went on.

Janata Curfew He called Janata Curfew a unique experiment by PM Modi

The minister also heaped praises on the Centre, saying bold steps were taken in the last few months. He called Janata Curfew, imposed on March 22, a unique experiment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It had nationwide participation from the citizens. The decision to impose a lockdown followed by unlocking were some bold decisions by the central government during the pandemic," he added.

Twitter Post He is confident vaccine distribution will begin soon

India's fight India has the highest recovery rate, least fatality rate

Looking back at India's battle with the contagion, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said the nation performed exceptionally well. "We have the highest recovery rate and the least fatality rate. We have 2,115 laboratories in every nook and corner of the country for COVID-19 tests. Over 20 lakh dedicated COVID beds are in place," he said, reminding that India now exports PPE kits and N-95 masks.

Vaccines Five vaccines could save India from the coronavirus crisis