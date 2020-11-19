In what qualifies as a big win for security forces, four suspected terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed were neutralized this morning after a gun battle on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Nagrota. A police officer also suffered injuries during the episode. Mukesh Singh, IGP, Jammu, claimed that the terrorists had come to the area with a "big plan." Here's more on this.

What happened Terrorists were hiding in truck, were intercepted by security forces

The encounter started around 5 am after the truck, in which the suspected terrorists were hiding, was intercepted near the Ban toll plaza by security forces. There was credible information about terrorists moving from the Samba sector toward Kashmir. 32-year-old, Kuldeep Raj, who is with the Special Operations Group, suffered injuries in the neck. He is currently said to be stable.

Quote The terrorists threw grenades at security forces: Top cop

"In the exchange of fire four terrorists were eliminated. Terrorists lobbed grenades on security forces during checking. The truck also caught fire and a few grenades also exploded inside it during the exchanges," Mukesh Singh said.

Claims They intended to derail upcoming local elections

Mukesh Singh also revealed that the truck driver is at large. "It's possible that they were planning a big attack. It is one of the largest seizures of its kind in the recent past. It's unprecedented," he added. He said the terrorists could be looking to target the DDC (District Development Council) elections. A probe has been launched. Following the incident, security was tightened.

Warning They were asked to surrender, they chose to fire instead

DGP Dilbag Singh said the terrorists infiltrated through the Samba sector last night. "Army and CRPF too joined the operation," he told India TV. In a clip, that surfaced on social media, Mukesh Singh was seen telling the suspected terrorists to surrender or face consequences. He assured them that they wouldn't be harmed, but the terrorists chose to fire instead and were eliminated soon.

Twitter Post The clip can be viewed here

JK Police IG Mukesh Singh warned terrorists at Nagrota to surrender or face consequences before the encounter. The terrorists instead chose firing at forces and were neutralized within minutes by security forces. pic.twitter.com/jbGWTUfnSq — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 19, 2020

Weapons 11 AK-47 rifles, other weapons recovered from terrorists

Reportedly, security forces recovered 11 AK-47 rifles, three pistols, and 29 grenades, from the terrorists. CRPF spokesperson Shivnandan Singh, likened Thursday's encounter with the one which happened in January. Back then, a group of terrorists attacked a joint party of police and CRPF at the same Ban toll plaza. Three terrorists were killed and one cop was injured at the time.

