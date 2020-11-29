BMW's X7 SUV is likely to receive a facelift in the year 2022. In the latest update, the new model was found testing on the roads with a partial camouflage, revealing the design features. As per the images, the car will come with significant updates to the front fascia, including a revised headlamps setup. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2022 BMW X7: At a glance

As seen in the spy images, the upcoming BMW X7 SUV will feature a kidney grille with vertical slats, large air vents, a sculpted bonnet, and a chrome strip joining the taillights. It will house split headlamps with integrated DRLs, fog lamps, and sleek taillights. On the sides, the vehicle will come flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and sporty-looking wheels.

Information Power and performance

Powertrain details of the 2022 BMW X7 haven't been revealed yet. For reference, the current-generation X7 is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 3.0-liter petrol motor that makes 339.8hp/450Nm and a 3.0-liter diesel mill that delivers 268.6hp/620Nm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much is known about the interiors of the facelifted BMW X7. However, it is expected to offer a premium cabin with electrically adjustable seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and climate control. It should also sport a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags and advanced safety features should also be present.

Information What about the price?