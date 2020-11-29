There have been many speculations about the launch of the Volvo XC40 Recharge in India. Now, the carmaker has confirmed that the fully-electric car will be launched in the country in 2021. To recall, the SUV was unveiled globally last year and is based on the standard XC40 model with a few cosmetic changes and a feature-rich cabin. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Volvo XC40 Recharge: At a glance

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will look similar to the standard XC40 with a sealed fascia, "Recharge" badging, a charging port on the rear section, LED headlights, and L-shaped taillights. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,702mm and a ground clearance of 211mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will offer a luxurious 5-seater cabin with heated seats in the front and back, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and four USB-C ports. It will also house a Harman Kardon stereo system and a 9-inch Android-based touchscreen infotainment console with support for "Volvo On Call" app. For safety, there will be a 360-degree camera and a cross-traffic alert.

Engine Power and performance

Volvo XC40 Recharge will be available with two 150kW electric motors and a 78kWh battery. The powertrain will deliver 408hp and 659Nm. It shall be able to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and clock a top-speed of 180km/h. The battery delivers a range of over 400km on the WLTP cycle and can be charged up to 80% in 40 minutes using a fast-charger.

Information Pricing and availability