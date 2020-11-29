Last updated on Nov 29, 2020, 03:33 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
There have been many speculations about the launch of the Volvo XC40 Recharge in India. Now, the carmaker has confirmed that the fully-electric car will be launched in the country in 2021.
To recall, the SUV was unveiled globally last year and is based on the standard XC40 model with a few cosmetic changes and a feature-rich cabin.
Here's our roundup.
The Volvo XC40 Recharge will look similar to the standard XC40 with a sealed fascia, "Recharge" badging, a charging port on the rear section, LED headlights, and L-shaped taillights.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,702mm and a ground clearance of 211mm.
The Volvo XC40 Recharge will offer a luxurious 5-seater cabin with heated seats in the front and back, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and four USB-C ports.
It will also house a Harman Kardon stereo system and a 9-inch Android-based touchscreen infotainment console with support for "Volvo On Call" app.
For safety, there will be a 360-degree camera and a cross-traffic alert.
Volvo XC40 Recharge will be available with two 150kW electric motors and a 78kWh battery. The powertrain will deliver 408hp and 659Nm.
It shall be able to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and clock a top-speed of 180km/h.
The battery delivers a range of over 400km on the WLTP cycle and can be charged up to 80% in 40 minutes using a fast-charger.
Official details regarding the pricing and availability of the Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV will be revealed during the launch in 2021. However, it should be priced similar to the petrol-powered model, which is priced at Rs. 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in India.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.