Japanese automaker Datsun is offering special end-of-year offers on its BS6-compliant redi-GO, GO, and GO+ cars in India. These benefits worth up to Rs. 51,000 are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of exchange bonuses, cash discounts, corporate offers, and year-end bonuses. They are also variant-specific and might vary from dealer to dealer. Here's our roundup.

Details A detailed look at the offers and benefits

The Datsun redi-GO is available with benefits of up to Rs. 38,000, including Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus. The GO hatchback is up for grabs with benefits of up to Rs. 51,000, while the GO+ model can be bought with discounts of up to Rs. 46,000, including Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus. Notably, the aforementioned benefits also include a special year-end bonus of Rs. 11,000.

Car #1 Datsun redi-GO: Price starts at Rs. 2.83 lakh

Datsun redi-GO comes with a chrome-surrounded grille, sleek headlights, C-shaped air dams, and designer wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, dual-tone fabric seat covers, and twin airbags for the safety of the passengers. It is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engines. The 0.8-liter mill generates 54hp/72Nm while the 1.0-liter motor makes 67.05hp/91Nm.

Car #2 Datsun GO: Price begins at Rs. 3.99 lakh

Datsun GO has a compact look, featuring a hexagonal grille with chrome bracketing, trapezoidal air dams, adjustable headlights, and 14-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console and twin airbags. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine, which generates 68hp/104Nm when paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and 77hp/104Nm when mated with an automatic unit.

Car #3 Datsun GO+: Priced upwards of Rs. 4.19 lakh