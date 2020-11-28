German automaker Audi has shared the images of its premium SUV, the SQ5 Sportback, revealing its design features. The company has also claimed that the car will be launched in the first half of 2021. It carries a V6 diesel engine and shares its design highlights with the Q5 Sportback which was unveiled in September. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Audi SQ5 Sportback: At a glance

The Audi SQ5 Sportback features a progressive design with a sloping roofline, a large single-frame grille with honeycomb patterns, wide air vents, and silvered bumpers. It also houses sleek LED headlamps, tail lamps, DRLs, and fog lights for lighting. On the sides, the coupe-SUV comes flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the Audi SQ5 Sportback will draw power from a 3.0-liter V6 diesel motor that is tuned to churn out 332hp of maximum power and 700Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are expected to be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Details about the interiors of the Audi SQ5 Sportback have not been revealed yet. However, it is expected to offer a feature-rich cabin with automatic climate control and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It should also have a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with the latest connectivity options. All the standard safety features will also be on offer.

Information Price and availability