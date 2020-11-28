BMW is working to introduce the facelifted model of the X5 SUV. In the latest development, a test mule of the car was found testing in its early prototype stage. As per the spy images, the vehicle is expected to come with revised exterior features and updated interiors. It is also likely to offer a petrol and a diesel engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors BMW X5 (facelift): At a glance

As per the images, the upcoming BMW X5 will feature a redesigned body, housing a kidney grille with vertical slats, large air vents, and a sculpted bonnet. It will also sport sleek headlights, tail lamps, fog lights, and DRLs for lighting. On the sides, the car will come flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The facelifted BMW X5 will likely be offered with petrol and diesel engine options along with a hybrid variant. For reference, the current-generation model comes with a 3.0-liter petrol and a 3.0-liter diesel mill. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Though the images didn't give us a peek into the cabin of the new BMW X5, it is expected to offer a 5-seater cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel and an updated iDrive system. It will also get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console and a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel called BMW Live Cockpit Professional display. All standard safety options for passengers will be provided.

Information What about the price?