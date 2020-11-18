Last updated on Nov 18, 2020, 07:52 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest Android 11 update for its Redmi Note 9 Pro model in India. It is currently in the stable beta stage.
As per the screenshots shared by some users, the build is based on Android 11, meaning it should add features like floating chat bubbles, a "Conversations" section within the notification shade, and an updated Power menu.
The firmware carries build number V12.0.1.0.RJWINXM and is currently available for select users. If the early adopters don't face any critical issues, we can expect a wider roll-out in the coming days.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 9 Pro features a punch-hole display with a thick bottom bezel, a glass body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, it is available in four color options.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it gets a single 16MP (f/2.5) snapper.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, the device packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
