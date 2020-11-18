Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest Android 11 update for its Redmi Note 9 Pro model in India. It is currently in the stable beta stage. As per the screenshots shared by some users, the build is based on Android 11, meaning it should add features like floating chat bubbles, a "Conversations" section within the notification shade, and an updated Power menu.

Details about the update

The firmware carries build number V12.0.1.0.RJWINXM and is currently available for select users. If the early adopters don't face any critical issues, we can expect a wider roll-out in the coming days.

Design and display Recalling the Redmi Note 9 Pro

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 9 Pro features a punch-hole display with a thick bottom bezel, a glass body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, it is available in four color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it gets a single 16MP (f/2.5) snapper.

Internals Under the hood