'Didn't want a pregnant host': Mini Mathur slams 'Indian Idol'

Mathur, who co-hosted the show alongside Hussain Kuwajerwala for many seasons, was frustrated by the channel's perception of audience readiness. "I was very popular as their host. And internationally, there are pregnant women hosting shows—Project Runway, for one. So why not here?" She did return to the reality show for Season 6, but that was her last stint.

Departure details

Mathur's thoughts on scripted content in reality shows

Mathur confirmed, "I hadn't decided not to go further (with the show). They just changed the hosts, and that was that. And I was okay with that." She also got candid about the increasing pressure to script emotional content in reality shows, which clashed with her values as a presenter. "The moment you ask me to engineer an emotion...I'm out of it." "I found that very manipulative." Meanwhile, Indian Idol Season 16 is gearing up to begin its auditions soon.