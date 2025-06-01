Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh set to welcome second child!
Television actor Nakuul Mehta (42) and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh, are expecting their second child. The couple announced the news on Sunday with a heartwarming photoshoot.
"The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, again," wrote Mehta on Instagram, sharing pictures of the family in matching outfits.
Their son Sufi also participated in the shoot, showcasing a drawing of their happy family that included his future sibling.
Celebrity reactions
The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from friends and celebrities.
Dia Mirza commented, "How wonderful love love love love." Actor Aditi Sharma wrote, "awwwww this is so wonderful. lots n lots of loveeee."
Podcaster Nikhil Taneja added, "YAY!!!! THE BIG REVEAL IS HERE!!! WOOHOO!!!!! Can't wait for our baby's bestie to be born."
Couple's journey
Mehta and Parekh have been married for 13 years after they tied the knot on January 28, 2012.
They welcomed their son Sufi in February 2021 and often share glimpses of their beautiful family life online.
Earlier, Parekh had revealed that she had a C-section delivery with Sufi.
When he was just over two months old, Sufi had to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with bilateral inguinal hernia.
Career highlights
Mehta's professional life and parenting philosophy
Mehta is known for his beloved roles in shows like Ishqbaaaz, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and Bade Acche Lagte Hain alongside Disha Parmar.
He has also featured in films like Haal-e-Dil and Abhimaani.
Meanwhile, Parekh has been active on YouTube, posting content regularly.