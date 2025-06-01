What's the story

Television actor Nakuul Mehta (42) and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh, are expecting their second child. The couple announced the news on Sunday with a heartwarming photoshoot.

"The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, again," wrote Mehta on Instagram, sharing pictures of the family in matching outfits.

Their son Sufi also participated in the shoot, showcasing a drawing of their happy family that included his future sibling.