Bangladesh win their maiden T20I series against Pakistan: Stats

In a historic affair, Bangladesh sealed the three-match series after beating Pakistan in the 2nd T20I. The hosts successfully defended 133 after bowling Pakistan out for 125. Faheem Ashraf 's late flourish went in vain. Notably, Pakistan were down to 15/5 at one stage. Bangladesh were earlier in a similar spot, as Jaker Ali lifted them up from 28/4. Here are the key stats.

Bangladesh How Bangladesh innings panned out Bangladesh, who were invited to bat, slumped to 25/3 in the fifth over. The hosts lost Parvez Hossain Emon as well before the 30-run mark. Jaker Ali and Mahedi Hasan joined forces thereafter, taking Bangladesh past 80. Although Bangladesh were tottering on 100/7, Ali's presence propelled them to 133. Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal, and Abbas Afridi took two wickets each.

Pakistan Pakistan falter in Powerplay Pakistan had a horrible start as they lost Saim Ayub (1), Mohammad Haris (0), Fakhar Zaman (8), Hasan Nawaz (0), and Mohammad Nawaz (0) in the Powerplay. Skipper Salman Agha held his end, but Mahedi Hasan ended his 23-ball stay (9). Bangladesh made further inroads into the Pakistan line-up (88/8) before Faheem Ashraf stepped up. He took Pakistan past 120 with his counter-attack.