What's the story

New Zealand recently added a new talent to their ODI roster, opener Rhys Mariu.

The 23-year-old made his ODI debut against Pakistan in the 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Mariu, the 223rd player to represent NZ in ODIs, shone in the 3rd ODI with a brilliant half-century.

His 61-ball 58 helped NZ post 264/8 in a rain-curtailed match (42 overs).