NZ batter Rhys Mariu slams his maiden ODI fifty: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand recently added a new talent to their ODI roster, opener Rhys Mariu.
The 23-year-old made his ODI debut against Pakistan in the 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
Mariu, the 223rd player to represent NZ in ODIs, shone in the 3rd ODI with a brilliant half-century.
His 61-ball 58 helped NZ post 264/8 in a rain-curtailed match (42 overs).
Knock
Opener Mariu plays clutch knock
New Zealand lost opener Nick Kelly early on after they were invited to bat. However, Mariu put on 78 runs with Henry Nicholls to get the Kiwis going.
He took NZ past 100 before getting dismissed by Sufiyan Muqeem. The former departed after scoring 58 off 61 balls.
His clutch knock included 6 fours and 2 sixes.
Early career
Journey from school cricket to professional debut
Mariu, who announced his ODI arrival, started playing professional cricket at a young age.
As per Wisden, he made his debut for Canterbury's Under-19 team just two weeks before turning 16 and soon made a name for himself.
In his first game, he scored an unbeaten century (104 off 131 balls) while chasing down a target of 273 runs against Wellington.
This impressive performance paved the way for his future in New Zealand's domestic circuit and national teams.
Stats
Mariu in domestic cricket
Mariu made his First-Class debut against Northern Districts in February 2023. He scored 68 and 78* in the two innings.
He ended the 2022/23 season with an incredible average of nearly 60. He owns four FC tons.
However, his List A record before his ODI debut wasn't as impressive. He now has over 350 List A runs to his name.