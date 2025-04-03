What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angriksh Raghuvanshi scored a vital 32-ball 50 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in matych number 15 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Thursday at Eden Gardens.

The youngster came to the crease with KKR in trouble at 16/2 after 2.3 overs.

He shared an 81-run partnership alongside skipper Ajinkya Rahane before perishing in the 13th over.

KKR were 106/4.