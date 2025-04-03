KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi slams his 2nd half-century in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angriksh Raghuvanshi scored a vital 32-ball 50 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in matych number 15 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Thursday at Eden Gardens.
The youngster came to the crease with KKR in trouble at 16/2 after 2.3 overs.
He shared an 81-run partnership alongside skipper Ajinkya Rahane before perishing in the 13th over.
KKR were 106/4.
Knock
Raghuvanshi stands tall for KKR
Raghuvanshi, who got starts in each of KKR's last three matches, started on a sound note.
He ended the powerplay with a six off Simarjeet Singh as KKR were 53/2.
In the 8th over, Raghuvanshi creamed Harshal Patel for two fours before tearing into Zeeshan Ansari, who dismissed Rahane in the 11th over.
Raghuvanshi reached his fifty off 30 balls before being dismissed.
Information
Kamindu Mendis dismisses the set batter
KKR needed Raghuvanshi to bat through their innings but it didn't materialize as Kamindu Mendis ended his stay. A tossed up delivery outside off saw Raghuvanshi trying to loft the ball over extra cover but ended up slicing it for a catch.
Runs
Raghuvanshi averages 42.66 in IPL 2025
The batter's 50 was laced with five fours and two sixes (SR: 156.25). In four matches this season, Raghuvanshi has racked up 128 runs at 42.66. His strike rate reads 147.12.
Overall in the IPL, he owns 291 runs from 14 matches (11 innings) at 29.10, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 2nd fifty. He owns a strike rate worth 151.56.