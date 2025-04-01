'Rohit Sharma surviving on his reputation, not performance': Michael Vaughan
What's the story
Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has voiced his concerns over the form of Team India and Mumbai Indians batter, Rohit Sharma.
Vaughan opined that if not for Rohit's illustrious reputation in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he would have been dropped from the franchise.
While acknowledging Rohit's strategic skills as a player and former captain, Vaughan emphasized that his recent form could be a challenge for any other player fighting for a spot in the Playing XI.
Performance analysis
Sharma's performance under scrutiny
In MI's last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which they won by eight wickets, Rohit failed with the bat yet again. He could only score 13 runs before getting out.
Vaughan noted that when you look at Rohit only as a batter, his numbers from the last few IPL seasons are alarming.
He stressed that if it wasn't for Rohit's name and stature, such mediocre numbers would have probably seen him lose his place at some point.
Call for improvement
Vaughan emphasizes need for Rohit to regain form
Speaking to Cricbuzz, Rohit said, "Remember, you are judging Rohit just as a batter now because he's not the captain (of Mumbai Indians). No, I think you can't get away with average numbers and they are average numbers."
"If your name is not Rohit Sharma, you're probably losing your place in the side at some stage with those numbers. They're not good enough for a player like Rohit Sharma."
Captaincy concerns
Vaughan questions Rohit's captaincy role
Vaughan also wondered why Rohit isn't MI's captain, despite leading Team India's ODI and Test XIs.
Hardik Pandya is currently the captain of MI, having taken over the role from Rohit.
Vaughan was confused over the decision, considering Rohit has been an excellent captain for India.
He couldn't fathom why someone fit to lead at a national level wouldn't be suitable for a franchise team like MI.
Failures
Three successive failures in IPL 2025
Rohit's perpetual batting woes in the ongoing IPL season have sparked criticism among fans and experts.
Rohit could only score 13 runs off 12 balls in his latest assignment (against KKR).
In MI's opening match against Chennai Super Kings, Rohit's performance was disappointing as he was dismissed for a four-ball duck.
Rohit's woes persisted into MI's second match, against Gujarat Titans, where he managed only eight runs off four balls.