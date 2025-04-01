What's the story

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has voiced his concerns over the form of Team India and Mumbai Indians batter, Rohit Sharma.

Vaughan opined that if not for Rohit's illustrious reputation in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he would have been dropped from the franchise.

While acknowledging Rohit's strategic skills as a player and former captain, Vaughan emphasized that his recent form could be a challenge for any other player fighting for a spot in the Playing XI.