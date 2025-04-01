Australia announce central contracts for 2025-26 season: Check full list
What's the story
Cricket Australia has announced its central contracts for the 2025-26 season, including three new faces - Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Beau Webster.
The trio has made significant contributions to the national team in recent matches.
This year's contract list includes a total of 23 players.
Star all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green have retained their spots despite ongoing injury recoveries.
Rising star
Konstas shines in debut season
Konstas has had a dream start to his Test career, especially in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India.
The 19-year-old opener took on Jasprit Bumrah courageously and scored a commendable 60 runs in his debut innings.
This performance was instrumental in turning the tide for Australia, eventually leading to their victory.
His potential has been widely acknowledged in Australia's cricketing circles, earning him a central contract for the upcoming season.
Contract secured
Kuhnemann's stellar performance recognized
Matthew Kuhnemann, a left-arm spinner, was the Player of the Series as Australia beat Sri Lanka away from home (Tests).
He took 16 wickets across two matches, marking an impressive start to his red-ball cricket career.
Despite being reported for a suspect bowling action and cleared after testing at Brisbane's National Cricket Center, he has secured a contract with Cricket Australia.
Contract retained
Webster's all-rounder skills shine through
Beau Webster, the all-rounder who debuted in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has also been given a central contract. The 31-year-old impressed with both bat and ball.
His versatility as a medium-fast bowler or off-spinner adds depth to the team's balance.
Australia' chairman of national selectors, George Bailey praised Webster for his performance at Test level and team dynamics.
List
Cricket Australia men's contract list 2025-26
Cricket Australia men's contract list 2025-26: Xavier Bartlett, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster, and Adam Zampa.