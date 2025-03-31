MI's Ryan Rickelton slams his maiden IPL fifty: Stats
What's the story
South African cricketer Ryan Rickelton has silenced his critics with a stellar performance in Mumbai Indians's (MI) first home game of the Indian Premier League 2025.
Rickelton proved his mettle by scoring a brilliant fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
His unbeaten 62* meant MI comfortably chased down the 117-run target at the Wankhede Stadium.
This was his maiden IPL fifty. Here are his stats.
Match impact
Rickelton's innings propels MI to victory
Chasing the paltry total, MI were off to a fine start with openers Rohit Sharma (13) and Rickelton adding 46 runs before the former departed.
Rickelton, meanwhile, went on to register a brilliant fifty, helping MI (121/2) prevail in just 12.5 overs.
The southpaw remained unbeaten on 62 off 41 balls with the help of four fours and five maximums.
Bowling brilliance
MI bowlers dominate KKR, secure 1st points
The MI bowlers also contributed heavily to the team's win over KKR. They restricted KKR to a paltry total of 116 runs.
The star performer was debutant Ashwani Kumar, who took four wickets and helped his team clinch their first points on the table.
The win not only marked MI's first home game but also their first success of the IPL 2025 season.
Stats
21st T20 fifty for Rickelton
Rickelton, who made 6 and 13 in his first two games this season, has raced to 3,128 runs from 118 T20 games at 30.07, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His strike rate is 141.34 as the tally includes 21 fifties besides a ton.
263 of his runs have come in T20Is for South Africa at 20.23.