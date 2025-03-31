What's the story

South African cricketer Ryan Rickelton has silenced his critics with a stellar performance in Mumbai Indians's (MI) first home game of the Indian Premier League 2025.

Rickelton proved his mettle by scoring a brilliant fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

His unbeaten 62* meant MI comfortably chased down the 117-run target at the Wankhede Stadium.

This was his maiden IPL fifty. Here are his stats.