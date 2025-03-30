Faf du Plessis slams his 38th fifty in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals vice-captain and opener, Faf du Plessis, hit a rapid half-century versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season in Vizag on Sunday.
Chasing 164 runs, du Plessis handed his side a fine start, adding 81 runs alongside Jake Fraser-McGurk.
He was eventually dismissed right after his fifty by Zeeshan Ansari in the 10th over.
Knock
A solid effort from du Plessis' blade
Du Plessis was the chief architect for DC in their powerplay overs, scoring 32 from 18 balls as Fraser-McGurk struggled to get going (15 off 18).
Du Plessis smashed Pat Cummins in the 7th over for a four and a six. He got to his fifty next off 26 balls in the 9th over.
Thereafter, he got caught when trying to attack spinner Ansari.
Runs
79th T20 fifty for du Plessis
Du Plessis scored a fine fifty for DC. His 27-ball knock had three fours and three sixes (SR: 185.19).
Playing his 406th T20 match (385 innings), du Plessis has raced to 11,315 runs at 32.70. This was his 79th T20 fifty (100s: 6).
The former RPS, CSK, and RCB stalwart owns 4,650 runs in the IPL at 36.04 (50s: 38).
Do you know?
6th fifty for du Plessis against SRH
As per ESPNcricinfo, du Plessis registered his 6th fifty versus SRH. In 20 matches (19 innings), he now owns 621 runs at 36.52. He has struck at 146.46. He owns 63 fours and 24 sixes versus SRH.