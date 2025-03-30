Du Plessis was the chief architect for DC in their powerplay overs, scoring 32 from 18 balls as Fraser-McGurk struggled to get going (15 off 18).

Du Plessis smashed Pat Cummins in the 7th over for a four and a six. He got to his fifty next off 26 balls in the 9th over.

Thereafter, he got caught when trying to attack spinner Ansari.