Google will modify rules for gaming-apps to dodge antitrust scrutiny

The CCI's preliminary investigation found preliminary evidence suggesting that Google may have breached Indian competition laws by promoting only two types of games, Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) and Rummy, through a selective pilot program. The new "Play Commitment Proposal" from Google seeks to end this limited pilot and allow all skill-based real-money games that developers self-declare as permissible under Indian laws on the Play Store in India.

Implementation timeline

Changes to advertising policy as well

The CCI has said that once the proposal is approved, Google will implement the changes within 120 days. Google filed the proposal on behalf of itself, parent company Alphabet Inc., and two Indian affiliates. The commission also flagged the company's ad policy, which only allowed promotions for DFS and Rummy. In response, Google has also proposed to change its advertising policy to allow all skill-based games to advertise on the platform.