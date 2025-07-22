Google reveals Pixel 10 design ahead of August 20 launch

Google has officially unveiled the design of its upcoming Pixel 10 smartphone, weeks ahead of its launch event. The tech giant shared a video on its website, showing the phone in a grayish-blue color. The design closely matches earlier leaks and renders, confirming that the standard Pixel 10 will sport a third rear camera, possibly a telephoto sensor.

Design continuity Similar to Pixel 9 in terms of overall design The third camera is the most notable change in the Pixel 10's design, apart from that it looks a lot like its predecessor, the Pixel 9. The upcoming lineup will include the standard Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL. The trio will sport a full-width camera bar at the back, flat sides, a punch-hole selfie camera, and in-display fingerprint scanner. The official launch event for the Pixel 10 series is set for August 20.

Leak management Will Google launch more products on August 20? Google's decision to reveal the Pixel 10's design ahead of its official launch is a unique way of handling gadget leaks. The tech giant has also been known to use its events to launch other products, such as the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds. The Pixel 10 series may also include a new foldable smartphone.