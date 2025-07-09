Samsung developing 'Auto DeX' as Android Auto competitor
What's the story
Samsung is reportedly working on a new feature called "Auto DeX," as an alternative to Android Auto. The development was revealed by tech enthusiast @GalaxyTechie, who found the feature in Samsung's software. Auto DeX is said to support over 8,500 car models from more than 100 brands and offers an interface similar to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Interface details
How does the interface look?
The user interface of Auto DeX features a central dashboard with a map and music playlist shortcut. A vertical taskbar on the left displays the time, a list of apps, and an app drawer shortcut. The apps shown include Bixby, a map app, a music app, and Samsung's Phone app. Notably, there is also another taskbar at the bottom of the screen with Samsung's three-button navigation system.
Extended usage
Will it work on phones?
The feature could also be used on phones, even if the car doesn't support it or if you don't own a car. This would be a welcome replacement for Google's "Android Auto for Phone Screens," which was discontinued a few years ago. However, there are still many questions about when this feature will launch, where it will be available, and what kind of app support it would have.