Samsung developing 'Auto DeX' as Android Auto competitor

The user interface of Auto DeX features a central dashboard with a map and music playlist shortcut. A vertical taskbar on the left displays the time, a list of apps, and an app drawer shortcut. The apps shown include Bixby, a map app, a music app, and Samsung's Phone app. Notably, there is also another taskbar at the bottom of the screen with Samsung's three-button navigation system.

Extended usage

Will it work on phones?

The feature could also be used on phones, even if the car doesn't support it or if you don't own a car. This would be a welcome replacement for Google's "Android Auto for Phone Screens," which was discontinued a few years ago. However, there are still many questions about when this feature will launch, where it will be available, and what kind of app support it would have.