Don't update! Samsung's One UI 7 has a major bug
What's the story
Samsung has reportedly paused the global rollout of its One UI 7 update, based on Android 15.
The move impacts the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Flip6.
The news was first highlighted by famous Samsung leaker @Ice Universe, who confirmed that conversations regarding this development have also surfaced on Samsung's Korean forums over the weekend.
Issue identified
Serious bug discovered in the update
The One UI 7 update rollout was halted after a "serious bug" was discovered following its release in a few countries on April 7, and the US launch on April 10.
The bug was initially identified in South Korean firmware for the Galaxy S24 series, prompting a suspension of the rollout plan in all other nations, including China.
Bug was discovered after Korean S24 series firmware was pushed
Sudden!— I'm back！ (@UniverseIce) April 14, 2025
After the Korean Galaxy S24 series firmware was pushed, a serious bug was found, which led to
the suspension of the push plan inall other countries, including China.
Confirmation pending
Samsung yet to confirm update halt
Despite the widespread reports, Samsung has neither officially acknowledged the issue nor confirmed that it has stopped the rollout of the One UI 7 update.
Initially, the reports indicated that the problem was limited to Exynos 2400-powered Galaxy S24 models. However, later reports suggest that the pause in rollout also impacts Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S24 variants sold worldwide, including in the US.
User worries
Concerns over impact on older Galaxy devices
There are fears among users that the suspension of the One UI 7 update rollout could affect the timeline for other older Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S23 series.
This has sparked speculation about possible delays in future updates for these devices.
As the situation develops, more details are expected to emerge.