What's the story

Apple's much-awaited iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are slated to be launched in September this year.

But even before the wait begins, rumors have already started doing the rounds about the new features and design changes of the devices.

The upcoming models will be powered by an A19 Pro chip, an Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 modem, and will sport a brand-new design on the rear side.