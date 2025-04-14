From cameras to charging—10 upgrades coming to iPhone 17 Pro
What's the story
Apple's much-awaited iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are slated to be launched in September this year.
But even before the wait begins, rumors have already started doing the rounds about the new features and design changes of the devices.
The upcoming models will be powered by an A19 Pro chip, an Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 modem, and will sport a brand-new design on the rear side.
Design
Design changes in iPhone 17 Pro models
The iPhone 17 Pro models are said to come with an aluminum frame, unlike the titanium frame of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro.
Their back is likely to have a new "part-aluminum, part-glass" design.
The handsets are also expected to have a large, full-width camera bump with rounded corners. Up front, they will continue to sport the Dynamic Island notch.
A more scratch-resistant display, with a new anti-reflective coating, is also expected.
Camera upgrades
Enhanced camera features and performance
The iPhone 17 Pro series will likely sport an upgraded 24MP front-facing camera, a major upgrade over the 12MP front-facing camera on the iPhone 16 models.
The rear telephoto camera will be upgraded to a powerful 48MP, up from the previous 12MP.
Apple is also said to be adding dual video recording capabilities, letting users record video with both front and rear cameras, simultaneously.
Performance enhancements
Improved RAM and cooling
The iPhone 17 Pro models are also expected to pack a whopping 12GB of RAM, an upgrade over the existing 8GB. This improvement is expected to enhance Apple Intelligence and multitasking capabilities.
The premium handsets will also offer faster wired (up to 35W) and wireless charging.
Additionally, all iPhone 17 series models will undergo internal design changes for improved heat dissipation, with a vapor chamber cooling system being speculated for the Pro models.