15 wickets fall on Day 2 in England-India Oval Test

A solid day of Test cricket graced fans at The Oval. 15 wickets fell on Day 2 with the 5th Test between England and India well poised. India resumed the day on 204/6 and their 1st innings was done quickly (224/10). The English openers then launched an aggressive attack with England 109/1 at lunch. India bossed the 2nd session to make a comeback before restricting England to 247 after tea. India are 75/2 at stumps and lead England by 52 runs.

Information India's 1st innings gets wrapped up quickly India lost Karun Nair for 57. Nair added only 5 runs to his tally of 52. Washington Sundar fell for 26, being unbeaten on 19 overnight. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna perished for ducks. India ended with 224 in 69.4 overs.

Atkinson Gus Atkinson claims his 4th five-wicket haul in Tests England pacer Gus Atkinson floored India with figures worth 5/33 from 21.4 overs in the 1st innings. Atkinson, who managed 2/32 from 19 overs on Day 1, cleaned up India with three more wickets on Day 2. He was not only economical, but brought his A game into play with wickets. This was the pacer's 4th fifer in Tests. He also owns one match haul of 10 scalps.

Tongue Josh Tongue claims three-fer versus India England pacer Josh Tongue finished with a three-wicket haul in the 1st innings. Tongue, who was inconsistent with his offerings, bowled three superb balls to earn his wickets. After dismissing the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Ravindra Jadeja on Day 1, Tongue picked the crucial wicket of overnight batter Nair on Day 2. Tongue managed 3/57 from 14 overs. Apart from bowling 4 maidens, he also conceded 12 wides.

Nair Karun Nair registers 57-run knock versus England Nair, who batted well on Day 1, resumed Friday on an unbeaten 52 with India placed at 204/6. Despite hitting the first ball for a four on Day 2, Nair failed to build on his knock and perished to Tongue. A fuller in-swinging ball from Tongue saw Nair get trapped LBW. Nair consumed 109 balls for his score of 57. He slammed 8 fours. With this knock, he now owns 562 runs from 10 matches (16 innings) at 43.23.

Batting blitz Duckett, Crawley punish Indian bowlers The English openers, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, were aggressive from the start. They scored 92 runs in just 77 balls, capitalizing on every minor mistake by the Indian bowlers. Duckett was particularly aggressive, reverse-pulling Akash Deep over the cordon and ramping Mohammed Siraj for two sixes in quick succession. However, he fell to Akash Deep while trying to hit another six after scoring a quickfire 43 runs.