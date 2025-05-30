May 30, 202512:51 am

What's the story

England hammered a sorry West Indies side in the 1st ODI of the 3-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Hosts England scored a brilliant 400/8 in 50 overs with four half-centurions contributing immensely.

Jacob Bethell's late surge helped England post their 2nd total of 400-plus versus West Indies.

In response, a fine bowling performance helped England win by 238 runs.