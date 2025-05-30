England hammer West Indies in 1st ODI at Edgbaston: Stats
England hammered a sorry West Indies side in the 1st ODI of the 3-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Hosts England scored a brilliant 400/8 in 50 overs with four half-centurions contributing immensely.
Jacob Bethell's late surge helped England post their 2nd total of 400-plus versus West Indies.
In response, a fine bowling performance helped England win by 238 runs.
ENG
England ride on four half-centurions to post 400/8
Ben Duckett (60), Joe Root (57) and Harry Brook (58) slammed superb half-centuries before Bethell joined the party.
Duckett shared a 64-run stand alongside opener Jamie Smith before adding 73 runs with Root.
After his dismissal, Root and Brook added 51 runs before the former perished.
Brook then fell for 58, leaving England at 221/4.
Bethell took over thereafter and helped England reach 400.
Brilliance
Bethell's explosive innings as he shares two fifty-plus stands
Bethell's 82-run knock from 53 balls was a mix of aggressive strokes and strategic play. He hit eight boundaries and three sixes during his stay at the crease.
He came in when England were 221/4. He shared a 66-run stand alongside Jos Buttler. He added another 98 runs with Will Jacks. He perished in the 50th over of England's innings.
Duckett
7th fifty for Duckett in ODIs
It was a solid effort from Duckett, who scored 60 runs 48 balls. He hammered 1 six and 6 fours.
Playing his 23rd match, Duckett owns 1,118 runs at 50.81. He owns three tons and 7 fifties.
In 4 games versus West Indies, he has 154 runs at 38.50. It was his 2nd fifty versus WI. Duckett surpassed 500 runs at home (520).
Runs
42nd fifty from Root's blade
Root hammered his 42nd ODI fifty. He also owns 17 tons. He has surpassed 550 fours (553), as per ESPNcricinfo.
In 178 matches, Root owns 6,916 runs at 48.02. Versus West Indies, Root slammed his 4th fifty (100s: 4). He owns 861 runs from 18 matches (16 innings) at 66.23.
In 91 home ODIs (85 innings), Root has 3,396 runs at 43.52 (50s: 20).
Brook
Brook scores a whirlwind fifty
Brook started his captaincy journey with a brisk 58-run knock from 45 balls. He slammed 5 fours and 3 sixes. He struck at 128.89.
Brook came on with England at a strong position. He continued the fine start that was handed and formed a solid partnership with the experienced Root.
After Root's dismissal, he added quality runs with Jos Buttler before perishing.
Information
Brook smashes his 2nd fifty versus WI
In 27 ODIs, Brook owns 874 runs at 34.96. He registered his 6th ODI fifty (100s: 1). In four matches versus the Windies, Brook has 174 runs at 57.66. He slammed his 2nd ODI fifty versus WI.
30s
Smith, Buttler and Jacks contribute as well
Smith scored a valuable 37-run knock as an opener from 24 balls (4s: 7). In 11 ODIs (10 innings), he owns 194 runs, averaging 19.40.
Buttler scored 37 runs from 32 balls (4s: 3, 6s: 1). He has raced to 5,233 ODI runs at 39.05.
Jacks smashed a 24-ball 39 (4s: 5, 6s: 1). Jacks now owns 507 runs from 16 games, averaging 31-plus.
Seales
Jayden Seales claims 4/84 versus England in 1st ODI
West Indies pacer Jayden Seales picked 4 wickets for 84 runs from 9 overs.
Despite picking 4 scalps, Seales proved to be costly. Seales conceded at 9.30 runs an over. He conceded one wide and a no-ball.
In 20 matches, the Windies bowler has raced to 20 scalps at 41.15. He picked his 2nd four-wicket haul in ODIs.
Information
Alzarri Joseph claims 2/69
Alzarri Joseph managed 2/69 from his 10 overs. He has claimed 128 scalps from 79 ODIs at 28.32. Versus England, Joseph owns 19 scalps from 9 games at 27.36.
England
Contrasting records for England and West Indies
As mentioned, England posted their 2nd score of 400-plus versus WI in ODIs. England's best score vs WI is 418/6 at St Georges in 2019.
England posted their 6th score of 400-plus in ODIs. England's best score in the format reads 498/4 versus the Netherlands.
Meanwhile, this was the fifth time WI conceded 400-plus runs in ODI cricket.
Do you know?
Biggest win over West Indies in ODIs (by runs)
England's 238-run win margin is their biggest over West Indies in ODIs (by runs). England's previous best margin of win versus WI by runs was 186 in March 2017.