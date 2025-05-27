IPL: Uncapped batters with this record for Punjab Kings
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have been a force to reckon with in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.
The duo has given PBKS fiery starts regularly as the team secured a top-two finish in the points table.
It must be noted that both Prabhsimran and Arya are yet to play international cricket.
Here we look at the uncapped batters to slam 400-plus runs in an IPL edition for PBKS.
#5
Priyansh Arya - 424 runs in 2025
Arya breached the 400-run mark in IPL 2025 en route to a half-century during PBKS' final league game against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur.
The southpaw scored 62 off 35 balls in the contest.
Playing his maiden IPL season, the uncapped Indian opener has raced to 424 runs from 14 games at an average of 30.28 (SR: 183.54).
In Jaipur, he slammed his third 50-plus score in the tournament (1 century).
#4
Mandeep Singh - 432 runs in 2012
Playing for PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab), Mandeep Singh won the IPL Emerging Player of the Season award in 2012.
Mandeep enjoyed a breakthrough campaign as he hammered 432 runs from 16 games at 27.
The then-young batter struck at 126.31 as his tally included a couple of fifties.
Though he finished as PBKS's highest run-getter, the team could not qualify for playoffs.
Mandeep last played an IPL game in 2023.
#3
Paul Valthaty - 463 runs in 2011
The 2011 IPL season saw a young lad from Mumbai, Paul Valthaty, rise to the occasion.
Playing as an opener for Punjab, he scored 463 runs in 14 matches at an average of 35.61, including a top score of an unbeaten 120 against Chennai Super Kings (50s: 2). His strike rate was 136.98.
Valthaty also claimed seven wickets with his medium-pace bowling.
However, he failed to keep the fame going, as he could feature in just seven IPL matches thereafter.
#2
Prabhsimran Singh - 499 runs in 2025
Prabhsimran has been on a roll this season. He finished the league stage with 499 runs from 14 games at a fine average of 35.64.
His strike rate is a stunning 165.78 as three of his four fifties this year came in consecutive games.
Notably, the dashing opener has been associated with PBKS since his IPL debut in 2019.
Earlier in the season, he became the first uncapped batter to complete 1,000 runs for PBKS.
#1
Shaun Marsh - 616 runs in 2008
Former Australian batter Shaun Marsh tops this list, having hogged the limelight in the inaugural IPL edition (2008).
The southpaw played some incredible knocks for Punjab throughout the tournament.
He eventually became the first player to win the Orange Cap after scoring 616 runs from 11 matches at 68.44 (50s: 5, 100: 1).
To date, Marsh has the second-most runs by an uncapped player in a season.
The Aussie also continues to be the only uncapped overseas centurion in IPL.