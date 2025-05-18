IPL 2025: Sanju Samson returns to lead Rajasthan Royals
Captain Sanju Samson is back in Rajasthan Royals colors in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
He was present at the toss ahead of RR's match against Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.
Samson had been out for three weeks with an abdominal injury while batting against Delhi Capitals on April 16.
His absence saw the Royals lose three out of four matches.
Comeback
Samson resumes captaincy after successful rehabilitation
Samson has finally completed his rehabilitation and returned to training. He reclaimed his captaincy duties for the PBKS game.
In Samson's absence, vice-captain Riyan Parag led the side, as was the case in the tournament's first half.
Meanwhile, 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stepped up as Yashasvi Jaiswal's opening partner and even scored a century against Gujarat Titans.
Performance
Samson remains key player despite injury setback
Despite missing four matches due to his injury, Samson is still the fourth-highest scorer for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.
He has scored 224 runs from seven games at 37.33, including a fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Samson played RR's first three matches as an Impact Player owing to a finger injury, with Parag leading the side.
Information
RR's Playing XI for PBKS game
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.