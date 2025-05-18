What's the story

Captain Sanju Samson is back in Rajasthan Royals colors in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

He was present at the toss ahead of RR's match against Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Samson had been out for three weeks with an abdominal injury while batting against Delhi Capitals on April 16.

His absence saw the Royals lose three out of four matches.