Trent Boult becomes third NZ bowler with 300 T20 wickets
What's the story
Legendary New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has reached the milestone of 300 wickets in T20 matches.
Mumbai Indians's Boult achieved this incredible feat in the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals.
Boult, who hasn't played for the Black Caps in a while, continues to shine in franchise leagues across the globe.
He took three wickets as MI beat RR by 100 runs in Jaipur.
Record-breaking feat
Boult surpasses Shaheen Afridi
Boult got to his 300th T20 wicket by sending Yashasvi Jaiswal back in the second innings. RR attempted to chase 218 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
His next wicket was that of Nitish Rana, who became Boult's 301st T20 wicket.
This now puts him ahead of Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has taken 300 wickets in just 216 innings.
Information
Boult joins Southee, Sodhi
As mentioned, Boult became only the third New Zealand player with 300-plus T20 wickets, joining Tim Southee (343) and Ish Sodhi (310). He reached the landmark in his 256th match. Notably, 83 of his wickets have come in internationals.
IPL
A look at his IPL journey
Since making his IPL debut in 2015, Boult has played for five franchises, including MI.
He represented MI in 2020 and 2021 before moving to Rajasthan Royals. Last year, MI picked him up (₹12.5 crore) for the ongoing season.
Boult has now taken 136 wickets from 115 IPL games at an average of 26.22. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls.
Powerplay
Most powerplay wickets among overseas bowlers
Boult is the only overseas bowler to have taken over 50 powerplay wickets in the IPL. He has 68 wickets in this regard, the second-most overall.
He is only behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar (77). Deepak Chahar is the only other player with 65-plus Powerplay wickets.
Overall, Boult has 122 wickets wickets at 27.17 in the Powerplay in T20 cricket.