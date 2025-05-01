What's the story

Legendary New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has reached the milestone of 300 wickets in T20 matches.

Mumbai Indians's Boult achieved this incredible feat in the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals.

Boult, who hasn't played for the Black Caps in a while, continues to shine in franchise leagues across the globe.

He took three wickets as MI beat RR by 100 runs in Jaipur.