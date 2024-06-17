In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, New Zealand triumphed over PNG, with Ferguson's exceptional bowling performance stealing the show.

He made history by delivering the most economical four-over spell in T20I cricket and T20 World Cups, not conceding a single run.

Despite an early stumble, New Zealand secured their victory thanks to Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson, finishing third in their group.

Lockie Ferguson bowled four maiden overs in the match (Image source: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup: NZ bow out with win over PNG

By Parth Dhall 11:53 pm Jun 17, 202411:53 pm

What's the story New Zealand bow out of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup with a one-sided victory over Papua New Guinea at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. The Black Caps successfully chased down a paltry 79 after bowling PNG out in 19.4 overs. Lockie Ferguson entered the record books after bowling four maiden overs. Besides, this marked Trent Boult's last T20 World Cup match.

How did the match pan out?

PNG lost two early wickets after they were invited to bat. They then faced the wrath of Ferguson thereafter. The speedster didn't let them take a single run off him. Ferguson took three wickets as PNG perished for 78. NZ also faltered in the run-chase, losing Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, and then Devon Conway (35). However, Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson got them covered.

Ferguson gives PNG a nightmare

Ferguson came in as a first-change bowler after Tim Southee and Trent Boult destroyed PNG's top order. The right-arm pacer first dismissed PNG skipper Assad Vala before getting rid of Charles Amini and Chad Soper. While PNG were bowled out, Ferguson bagged uncanny bowling figures worth 4-4-0-3. Meanwhile, Boult and Southee finished with two wickets apiece.

Most economical four-over T20I spell by full-member side player

Ferguson bowled the most economical four-over spell by a full-member side player in T20I cricket. Overall, he is the second player to deliver a four-over spell without conceding a run after Canada's Saad Bin Zafar (0/2 vs Panama, Coolidge, 2021).

Most economical four-over spell in T20 WC

As per Cricbuzz, Ferguson bowled the most economical four-over spell in Men's T20 World Cups. He became the first-ever player to concede no run in a four-over spell in the tournament. Ferguson went past his own teammate Southee, who took 3/4 against Uganda earlier in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the same venue in Tarouba.

Four maiden overs

As per Cricbuzz, Ferguson bowled the most maiden overs (4) by a bowler in a T20 World Cup match. These are also the most maiden overs for a bowler from a full-member side in T20I cricket.

Last dance for Boult

While Ferguson hogged the limelight, Boult took two wickets for just 14 runs in four overs. As mentioned, the left-arm pacer played his final match in T20 World Cups. Following New Zealand's thrashing of Uganda, Boult said, "Speaking on behalf of myself, this will be my last T20 World Cup, so yeah, that's all I have to say."

New Zealand finish third

Both New Zealand and PNG earlier got eliminated from the group stage. Afghanistan and West Indies are the two qualifiers from Group C. The Kiwis finished third with two wins and as many defeats.