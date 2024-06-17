In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand delivered an exceptional bowling performance against PNG.

He became the first player to bowl a four-over spell without conceding a run in the tournament, matching the record set by Canada's Saad Bin Zafar.

His remarkable figures of 4-4-0-3 helped NZ secure a dominant position in the match.

Lockie Ferguson bagged bowling figures worth 4-4-0-3

T20 World Cup: Lockie Ferguson bowls four maidens against PNG

By Parth Dhall 10:43 pm Jun 17, 202410:43 pm

What's the story New Zealand seamer Lockie Ferguson was unplayable against Papua New Guinea in Match 39 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. Ferguson was bowled four overs without conceding a single run. He dismissed three PNG batters. He bowled the most economical four-over spell by a full-member side player in T20I cricket. Here are the key stats.

Ferguson bags uncanny figures

Ferguson came in as a first-change bowler after Tim Southee and Trent Boult destroyed PNG's top order. NZ had won the toss and elected to field. The right-arm pacer first dismissed PNG skipper Assad Vala before getting rid of Charles Amini and Chad Soper. While PNG were bowled out, Ferguson bagged uncanny bowling figures worth 4-4-0-3. Boult and Southee took two wickets apiece.

Ferguson joins Canada's Saad Bin Zafar

As mentioned, Ferguson bowled the most economical four-over spell by a full-member side player in T20I cricket. Overall, he is the second player to deliver a four-over spell without conceding a run after Canada's Saad Bin Zafar (0/2 vs Panama, Coolidge, 2021).

Most economical four-over spell in T20 WC

As per Cricbuzz, Ferguson bowled the most economical four-over spell in Men's T20 World Cups. He became the first-ever player to concede no run in a four-over spell in the tournament. Ferguson went past his own teammate Southee, who took 3/4 against Uganda earlier in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the same venue in Tarouba.

Four maiden overs!

As per Cricbuzz, Ferguson bowled the most maiden overs (4) by a bowler in a T20 World Cup match. These are also the most maiden overs for a bowler from a full-member side in T20I cricket.