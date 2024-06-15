In brief Simplifying... In brief Pakistan's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup has been a rollercoaster ride.

They've had their highs, winning the tournament in 2009 and finishing runners-up in 2007 and 2022, but also lows, with disappointing campaigns in 2014 and 2016 where they failed to progress beyond the Super 10 stage.

Pakistan missed the bus in 2024 (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

ICC T20 World Cup: Decoding the worst campaigns of Pakistan

By Rajdeep Saha 01:27 am Jun 15, 202401:27 am

What's the story The United States qualified for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s, knocking Pakistan out, The co-hosts reached this stage after their match against Ireland in Florida was washed out. While rain favored USA, Pakistan bore the brunt. Pakistan needed Ireland to beat USA before claiming a win themselves against the Irish. Here we decode Pakistan's worst campaigns in T20 World Cups.

2024

Pakistan exit from group stage (2024)

Although Pakistan restored their faith in skipper Babar Azam, the team didn't play as a unit. In one of the biggest upsets, USA defeated Pakistan. The Men in Green were at the receiving end in the Super Over. India then dented Pakistan's plight after defeating them in New York. Pakistan couldn't chase down 120. Pakistan could finish 3rd in Group A by beating Ireland.

2014

Pakistan exited from Group 1 in Super 10 stage (2014)

Pakistan were placed in Group 1 in the Super 10 stage. With two sides progressing to the knockouts, Pakistan finished third in their group behind India and West Indies. This saw Pakistan exit from the Super 10 stage itself after two wins and two defeats from four games. Pakistan lost to both India and West Indies in addition to beating Australia and Bangladesh.

2016

Pakistan exited from Group 2 in Super 10 stage (2016)

The 2016 edition saw Pakistan finish a disappointing fourth in the Super 10 stage (Group 2). Pakistan finished behind the likes of New Zealand, India and Australia. Notably, the Kiwis and India qualified for the knockouts. Pakistan claimed one win and three defeats from four games. Their only win came versus Bangladesh as they suffered telling defeats in their other three matches.

Pakistan's performances in other editions

Pakistan finished runners-up in 2007 and won the tournament in 2009. They reached the semis in 2010 and 2012 respectively. In 2021, Pakistan reached the semis before being the runners-up in 2022.